"The neural engine in the A12 Bionic now has its dedicated block in the SoC and has jumped from two-cores to eight and is now capable of 5 trillion operations per second. While these cores are designed with machine learning in mind, they also play an exciting role in helping to manage how the CPU and the GPUs are also used for machine learning functions. Apple referred to this as the smart computer system. Essentially a machine learning task has three systems that work together to complete the task, the neural engine, the CPU, and the GPU. Each plays a role and is managed by the neural engine.Apple’s Neural Engine = Pocket Machine Learning Platform -- Tech.pinions
As impressive as the engineering is with the whole A12 Bionic, where it all comes together is in the software that allows developers to take advantage of all this horsepower. That is where Apple now letting developers use CoreML to make apps we have never experienced before is a big deal."