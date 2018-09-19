For more details, see Completing the suite: Introducing Quip Slides, partner apps with Box and Dropbox, and more (Quip blog)
"Salesforce's Quip is adding slides and adding commenting, collaboration tools as well as insights on what co-workers actually opened up and engaged with that deck you created.Salesforce's Quip adds Slides, a collaborative spin on that deck no one is reading -- ZDNet
With the addition of Slides, Quip also completes its suite of productivity tools. Quip already had docs and spreadsheets. Quip, acquired by Salesforce in 2016, isn't a direct competitor with Microsoft's Office and Google Apps, but is hoping that collaboration and integration with the Salesforce platform gives it some heft. It's also worth noting that the productivity suite space is crowded with everyone from Apple to Amazon to Cisco to Slack having some spin."