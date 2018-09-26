Kai-Fu Lee's new book, AI Superpowers: China, Silicon Valley, and the New World Order, is still available for $.99 (Kindle edition), if you want to learn more about recent developments in China
"The move to ban the National Party, which the government calls a risk to national security, is fueling concerns that Hong Kong’s administration wants to set a precedent for clamping down on opposition groups, eroding the city’s autonomy under the “one country, two systems” framework in place since Chinese rule began in 1997. The request also puts the Menlo Park, California-based social media company in a difficult position, and refusal could hamper any future efforts to expand in China.Facebook Faces Political Hurdle Over Banned Party in China -- Bloomberg
While China censors media outlets and bans Facebook, Twitter Inc. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google in the mainland, Hong Kong has relatively fewer restrictions on the press and the internet. The party’s Facebook page remained visible as of Wednesday afternoon Hong Kong time."