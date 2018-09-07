Also see U.S. Accuses North Korea of Plot to Hurt Economy as Spy Is Charged in Sony Hack (NYT)
"As North Korea haggles over when it will eliminate its nuclear weapons assets, it may be playing for what it can get in exchange while already pivoting to a very different, equally dangerous weapons regime — cyber arms.While talking nukes, Kim may have shifted to cyber -- Axios
What's going on: David Maxwell, a retired Army officer and an expert on North Korea, tells Axios that any key American adversary — China, Iran, Russia or North Korea — is likelier to use cyber than nuclear arms in any war with the U.S."