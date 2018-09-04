Check the full post for a podcast interview and transcript; tangentially, see New Yorker Festival Pulls Steve Bannon as Headliner Following High-Profile Dropouts (NYT)
"Applying this lesson to something more important than cheap furniture, Rivitz started an account called Sleeping Giants, aimed at alerting advertisers whose ads were appearing on Breitbart. Today, the account has nearly 200,000 followers and has convinced more than 4,000 companies to take their ads off that site; it has also led campaigns aimed at Fox News, Laura Ingraham and Robert Mercer, but Rivitz says it’s not about politics — it’s about bigotry and hate speech.How a Twitter account convinced 4,000 companies to stop advertising on Breitbart -- Recode
“A lot of the Breitbarts of the world, they can claim that they’re being silenced because they’re on the right,” he said. “But they’re being thrown off a lot of these platforms because they’re being super racist. To me, if they want to conflate those two things, then let them do that.”"