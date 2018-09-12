Earlier in the article: "[...] the first fully fledged lobbying group in Washington representing entrepreneurs and investors who are building off the technology behind bitcoin"
"This isn't the only time blockchain advocates have sought to play the Washington influence game. Half a decade ago, organizations such as the Bitcoin Foundation played a similar role. But it was a catchall organization — representing industry as well as individual consumers; acting as a think tank, lobbying group and standard-setting body, all in one.Get ready for Big Bitcoin: Cryptocurrency industry opens a D.C. lobbying arm -- The Washington Post
Now, the cryptocurrency field is far more developed, with distinct sectors and interest groups, said Jerry Brito, executive director of the Coin Center, a Washington-based cryptocurrency think tank. To see the rise of a purpose-specific trade group is a sign of the industry's growing maturity, he added."