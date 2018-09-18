Later in the article: "The company is reported to be working on a secretive home robot, as well, according to Bloomberg" (from April)
"Amazon is doubling down on its Alexa-powered devices, with plans to release at least 8 new voice-controlled hardware devices before the end of the year, CNBC has learned.Amazon plans to release at least 8 new Alexa-powered devices, including a microwave, an amplifier, and an in-car gadget -- CNBC
The devices include, among others, a microwave oven, an amplifier, a receiver, a subwoofer, and an in-car gadget, people familiar with the matter said. All of the devices will be Alexa-enabled, meaning they can easily connect to the voice assistant. Some of the devices will also have Alexa built in.
Amazon is expected to reveal some of these devices at an event later this month, according to an internal document describing the plans."