Thursday, September 27, 2018

The World’s Leading Electric-Car Visionary Isn’t Elon Musk -- Bloomberg

Tangentially, see Cheaper Battery Is Unveiled as a Step to a Carbon-Free Grid (NYT)
"“He’s the father of China’s electric-vehicle industry,” said Levi Tillemann, a former U.S. Department of Energy adviser and author of “The Great Race: The Global Quest for the Car of the Future.” “Without Wan Gang, it’s unlikely China would have pushed to surpass the West. That was his big idea.”

Wan, 66, who stepped down in March and now holds an academic post at a Beijing-based think tank, currently isn’t giving interviews, his office said.

After decades of hype and false starts, electric vehicles are  on course to represent a significant segment of the auto industry. This year, China’s production of NEVs is expected to reach 1 million vehicles, a 26 percent increase from last year. The U.K., France and India are proposing bans on vehicles powered by internal-combustion engines,  according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance."
