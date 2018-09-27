Tangentially, see Cheaper Battery Is Unveiled as a Step to a Carbon-Free Grid (NYT)
"“He’s the father of China’s electric-vehicle industry,” said Levi Tillemann, a former U.S. Department of Energy adviser and author of “The Great Race: The Global Quest for the Car of the Future.” “Without Wan Gang, it’s unlikely China would have pushed to surpass the West. That was his big idea.”The World’s Leading Electric-Car Visionary Isn’t Elon Musk -- Bloomberg
Wan, 66, who stepped down in March and now holds an academic post at a Beijing-based think tank, currently isn’t giving interviews, his office said.
After decades of hype and false starts, electric vehicles are on course to represent a significant segment of the auto industry. This year, China’s production of NEVs is expected to reach 1 million vehicles, a 26 percent increase from last year. The U.K., France and India are proposing bans on vehicles powered by internal-combustion engines, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance."