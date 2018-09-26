On a related note, see Instagram’s CEO (Stratechery)
"Zuckerberg and Systrom have always had lively debates about the future of Instagram at their regular dinner meetings at Zuckerberg’s Palo Alto home. Systrom was particularly stubborn about making moves that might change the character of the app -- which is more focused on aspirational photography of vacations and lattes than the viral political news and birthday wishes that are standard Facebook fare.Instagram Founders’ Exit Means No One to Challenge Zuckerberg -- Bloomberg
But those healthy debates evolved in recent months into uncomfortable tensions as Facebook’s revenue growth started to slow. Zuckerberg has become more invested in pursuing his vision for Instagram now that products such as Instagram Stories, the ephemeral sharing tool and Snapchat rival that grew popular on the app, are turning out to be important sales drivers. Systrom had to push harder to make bets that might compete with Facebook, like the IGTV video product. In the spring, he started reporting to Chris Cox, the Facebook chief product officer who took charge of the “family of apps,” instead of Michael Schroepfer, Facebook’s CTO. That meant he had less of an avenue to speak directly with Zuckerberg on product-specific issues, the people said."