Featuring search result sections with Amazon brands (e.g., Whole Foods 365 Everyday Value)
"Amazon makes money every time consumers click on an ad — and it still gets to sell whatever people end up buying.Amazon is stuffing its search results pages with ads -- Recode
Amazon’s advertising approach is increasingly important for brands, with about half of all product searches beginning there rather than with typical search engines like Google.
It’s also increasingly important to Amazon, which generates most of its revenue from its e-commerce business. Advertising is its smallest segment, measured by revenue, but its fastest-growing. (Its “other” segment — which primarily consists of money it generates from selling ad space on its websites — generated $2.2 billion in sales last quarter, up about 130 percent from the same period a year ago.) Amazon is now a big-enough advertising player that it’s expected to eat into Facebook and Google’s dominant market share."