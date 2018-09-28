From the first episode of the new Swisher/Galloway Pivot podcast; full transcript at link below
"“People talk about how its stock has gotten crushed, but it’s still got a market cap of $13 billion,” Galloway added. “So I believe the stock gets cut in half again, but any acquisition is sort of an eight or a 10 billion dollar check. And there’s a limited number of companies that can buy a company that’s not making a lot of money for eight to 10 billion dollars.”
He ruled out Facebook and Amazon, leaving only two potential acquirers in America: Google and Amazon. And he believes Amazon, which just launched a commerce-focused partnership with Snap, makes more sense than Google, which has repeatedly failed in social media
“I think Bezos says, ‘Alright, you have a core constituency that buys stuff and buys stuff irrationally,’” Galloway said. “High-margin coffee, flying knit tennis shoes, they’re crazy. We love teenagers because they’re stupid because they spend all their money.”"Why Snap will get acquired before 2020, probably by Amazon -- Recode