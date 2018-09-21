The road to the future goes through Columbus
"May Mobility — which has investments from Toyota and BMW i Ventures — aims to create self-driving shuttles for college campuses and central business districts, according to Reuters.Self-driving shuttles arrive in Columbus this week -- The Washington Post
The Columbus shuttles are the latest example and will eventually loop passengers around an area of riverfront parkland in the city’s downtown known as the Scioto Mile, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Sitting in a “campfire configuration,” the vehicles have six seats but are expected to hold four passengers at a time. The vehicles include a panoramic glass roof and a 49-inch digital display with vehicle and route information.
A backup operator will remain in the vehicle at all times in case there is a problem and a human driver is needed, the transportation department said. For the first year of service, the shuttles will be free to the public and operate every day of the week."