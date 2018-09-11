Next in the scrutiny spotlight...
"“Google is sadly mistaken if they think they’re off the hook after being a no-show,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.), the top Democrat on the committee, said in a statement Friday.Google’s ‘no-show’ in Congress adds to its political headache -- The Washington Post
The shifting of Google’s political fortunes ends a period of relative calm for the company in Washington. Lawmakers until recently had focused much of their attention on tech giants such as Facebook, probing its recent privacy mishaps and efforts to combat Russian agents that spread propaganda online.
For Google, its new political headache could result in tougher scrutiny of its business practices, from its efforts to police sites such as YouTube for abuse to its ambitions to launch a special search engine in China. Warner, for example, said he had questions for Google about China as well as its revelations of Russian accounts it found on YouTube and disabled earlier this year."