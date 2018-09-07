At least one useful thing was accomplished in DC this week
"Twitter said Thursday it had "permanently suspended" conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his website, Infowars, for sharing a series of tweets and videos that violate its policies against abuse, including verbal attacks on a reporter that Jones live-streamed outside of a congressional hearing the day before.Twitter has permanently banned Alex Jones and Infowars -- The Washington Post
The company said in a statement that it implemented the ban because it was not Jones’s first violation. Twitter previously had suspended Jones for a week after he broke rules against violent threats by telling supporters to get their “battle rifles” ready against news reporters and others. The new move aligns Twitter with some of its tech peers, like Apple and Facebook, which took action against Jones and InfoWars for posting offensive, violent content in August."