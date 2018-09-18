On a related note, see New research shows that, post net neutrality, internet providers are slowing down your streaming (News@Northeastern)
""California's micromanagement poses a risk to the rest of the country," Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai said in a speech at the Maine Heritage Policy Center on Friday. "After all, broadband is an interstate service; Internet traffic doesn't recognize state lines. It follows that only the federal government can set regulatory policy in this area."FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says California net neutrality rules are 'illegal' -- CNET
Last month, California's State Assembly Committee on Communications and Conveyance voted to move forward with Senate Bill 822, which provides strong protection on net neutrality. In his speech, Pai called it a "radical, anti-consumer" bill."