The conclusion from an approximately 3,300-word Mark Zuckerberg update on fighting election interference:
"In 2016, we were not prepared for the coordinated information operations we now regularly face. But we have learned a lot since then and have developed sophisticated systems that combine technology and people to prevent election interference on our services.Preparing for Elections -- Mark Zuckerberg
This effort is part of a broader challenge to rework much of how Facebook operates to be more proactive about protecting our community from harm and taking a broader view of our responsibility overall.
One of the important lessons I’ve learned is that when you build services that connect billions of people across countries and cultures, you're going to see all of the good humanity is capable of, and you're also going to see people try to abuse those services in every way possible.
As we evolve, our adversaries are evolving too. We will all need to continue improving and working together to stay ahead and protect our democracy."