Maybe sometime around November 7th, for the public meeting?... Also see Google CEO Sundar Pichai to Meet With Top GOP Lawmakers (WSJ) for more details, e.g., "Sundar Pichai plans to appear at a private meeting of top GOP lawmakers on Friday and again at a public hearing this year"
"“I look forward to meeting with members on both sides of the aisle, answering a wide range of questions, and explaining our approach,” Pichai said in a statement Monday. “These meetings will continue Google’s long history of engaging with Congress, including testifying seven times to Congress this year.”Google plans to send a top executive to Congress after facing criticism -- The Washington Post
When he arrives in Washington, Pichai is sure to face a barrage of bipartisan scrutiny — on an array of topics including the company’s approach to privacy protection and its efforts to thwart foreign governments, including Russia, from spreading disinformation online. Many, including McCarthy, have blasted Google for its reported ambitions to launch a search engine in China that meets Beijing’s strict censorship rules."