Likely to be a popular holiday gift wish list item: smartphone Faraday bags. If you're an iPhone user, incidentally, you can already use geofence settings with the Find my Friends app. On a related note, see Does Our Cultural Obsession With Safety Spell the Downfall of Democracy? (NYT)
"Unlike microchips, with which Three Square Market is often associated, its Mom I Am Ok app does not rely on planting technology inside a user’s body. Instead, the app is wholly dependent on GPS in the user’s smartphone. If a user is separated from the device they can no longer be effectively tracked.They put microchips in their employees. Now this company is helping parents track their children -- The Washington Post
Lisa Damour, a psychologist and child development expert who writes a monthly column about adolescence for the New York Times, disputed the notion that the world is increasingly unsafe. But despite a national drop in violent crime, she said, surveys reveal that many adults feel less safe today than they did a decade ago.
At the same time, she said, mental health professionals have seen a spike among parents and children self-reporting feelings of anxiety in recent years.
Asked to comment on the Mom I Am Ok app, Damour said she thinks there is “a very high chance” that technology designed to reduce anxiety actually inflames feelings of unease in parents and children."