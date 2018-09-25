Perhaps getting close to peak blockchain?...
"The Walmart effort will take time to roll out. In the meantime, it is likely to face questions from critics of the technology, who are skeptical of whether the blockchains being developed by corporations are all that different from old-fashioned online databases.
“I can’t see how doing this in a blockchain data format will make this magical in any way,” said David Gerard, the author of “Attack of the 50 Foot Blockchain.”Walmart’s Veggie-Tracking B.L.T.: Blockchain Lettuce Technology -- NYT
“I think it’s mostly a P.R. move, so these companies can sell themselves as blockchain leaders,” he said."