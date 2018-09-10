Also see Jack Ma will celebrate his 55th birthday by retiring as chairman of Alibaba (Quartz)
"Ma, a former English teacher who launched Alibaba out of his apartment with 17 of his students and friends and roughly $60,000, said he wants to shift his focus to philanthropy in education.Chinese billionaire Jack Ma steps down at Alibaba, announces successor -- The Washington Post
He described the decision as a return to his passion after running a company that has transformed the way Chinese people shop and helped usher in an almost total reliance on mobile phone payments in cities.
But Ma’s surprise departure fueled speculation that his popularity had irked a government that doesn’t like to share the spotlight."