On a related note, see Inside Twitter’s Long, Slow Struggle to Police Bad Actors (WSJ) and Twitter’s insane mind-control power (Axios)
"The political gauntlet begins in the Senate, where the Intelligence Committee will host Sheryl Sandberg, the chief operating officer of Facebook, and Jack Dorsey, the chief executive of Twitter. They'll testify -- their first time ever on Capitol Hill -- at a hearing on foreign governments that spread misinformation over social media.Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg, Twitter’s Jack Dorsey to face questions from Congress about Russia and censorship this week (The Washingrton Post)
The goal is "to sound the alarm that what happened in 2016, as we've seen, was not a one-off," said Sen. Mark Warner (Va.), the top Democrat on the committee, referring to the presidential election. "While the companies have gotten better and the government's gotten better, the adversaries have gotten better, too.""