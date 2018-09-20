Git unicorned; also see Alphabet Backs GitLab's Quest to Surpass Microsoft's GitHub (Bloomberg)
"When Microsoft announced its intention to buy GitHub for $7.5 billion earlier this year, it started something of a gold rush in Silicon Valley, as investors looked to get in on the booming market for software developer-focused startups.Mark Zuckerberg's money manager invested $100 million in a hot startup — and it shows how Microsoft's $7.5 billion GitHub acquisition is sending shockwaves through Silicon Valley -- Business Insider
The latest evidence: GitLab, one of GitHub's chief competitors and a hot startup in its own right, announced on Wednesday a mega-round of funding to the tune of $100 million, giving it a valuation of $1.1 billion. The round was led by Iconiq Ventures — the venture capital firm best known for managing Mark Zuckerberg's money."