An ominous leading indicator for Oracle customers and shareholders; later in the article: "“We support the notion of increasing Oracle support for other clouds,” Brad Reback, an analyst at Stifel Nicolaus & Co., wrote in a note on Wednesday. “Given the lack of meaningful capex investments and limited traction to-date, we are not convinced Oracle can catch up with” Amazon, Microsoft and Google, he wrote."
"Oracle Corp. executive Thomas Kurian’s leave of absence, disclosed last week, stemmed from differences with co-founder Larry Ellison over the software maker’s cloud business, according to people familiar with the matter.Oracle’s Thomas Kurian Is at Odds With Larry Ellison on Cloud -- Bloomberg
The growing strife between Kurian, president of product development, and Executive Chairman Ellison culminated in Kurian’s announcement on Sept. 5 that he’s taking a break, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing a private matter. Kurian wants Oracle to make more of its software available to run on public clouds from chief rivals Amazon.com Inc. and Microsoft Corp. as a way to diversify from its own struggling infrastructure, a view opposed by Ellison, one of the people said."