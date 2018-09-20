Also see Life Insurance Offering More Incentive to Live Longer (NYT)
"John Hancock, one of the oldest and largest North American life insurers, will stop underwriting traditional life insurance and instead sell only interactive policies that track fitness and health data through wearable devices and smartphones, the company said on Wednesday.Strap on the Fitbit: John Hancock to sell only interactive life insurance -- Reuters
The move by the 156-year-old insurer, owned by Canada’s Manulife Financial Corp (MFC.TO), marks a major shift for the company, which unveiled its first interactive life insurance policy in 2015. It is now applying the model across all of its life coverage."