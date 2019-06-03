On a related note, see Tesla boom lifts Norway's electric car sales to record market share | Reuters, which notes "Almost 60 percent of all new cars sold in Norway in March were fully electric"
"Today, more than 16,000 buses and 12,000 taxis whir along Shenzhen’s palm-fringed boulevards. How many run on diesel or gasoline? Practically none. How many are made in China? Almost all.With state subsidies and a firm hand, China races ahead with electric transport | NYT
Going fully electric “cost a lot of money,” said Zheng Jingyu, the Shenzhen transit official in charge of the overhaul. “But it helps our citizens and helps our air.”
Turns out, it also helps China’s competitiveness."
