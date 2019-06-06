Also see 5 of the smartest people in AI teamed up to make awesome robots | TNW
"The big picture: A wild debate has been raging in AI, and it's all about rules. One side says that machines should learn nearly everything from scratch; the other says that computers — like humans — must lean on some basic concepts about the world.Teaching bots how the world works | Axios
The team behind the new startup, Robust.AI, is firmly in the second camp.
- One co-founder is Gary Marcus, an NYU psychologist and AI expert who carries the banner for scientists who don't believe AI can learn how to navigate through the world without some level of prior knowledge about how it works.
- Another is Rodney Brooks, a legendary MIT roboticist who previously built Rethink Robotics, which sold factory robots meant to work alongside humans. Rethink folded last year."
