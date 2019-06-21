Also see Here’s who is getting rich from Slack’s stock market debut | CNBC and The Slack Public Listing’s Surprise Winners: Other Startup CEOs | Forbes
"The stock, under the symbol WORK, opened at $38.50, nearly 50% above the reference price of $26 set by the NYSE on Wednesday night.Slack shares surge 48% over reference price in market debut | CNBC
The pop puts Slack’s market cap at $19.5 billion. As of April, Slack was valued at nearly $17 billion on the secondary market, according to Forge Global, which matches private companies and their employees with investors. In its last financing round in 2018, Slack said it raised $427 million, which brought its valuation to $7.1 billion."
