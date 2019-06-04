Check the source for the animated version
"Today’s animation uses data from InsideEVs to show almost nine years of U.S. sales in the electric vehicle market, sorted by model of car.Animation: U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales (2010-19) | Visual Capitalist
It paints a picture of a rapidly evolving market with many new competitors sweeping in to try and claim a stake. You can see the leads of early successes eroded away, the increasing value of scale, and consumer preferences, all rolled into one nifty animation."
No comments:
Post a Comment