Tuesday, June 04, 2019

Animation: U.S. Electric Vehicle Sales (2010-19) | Visual Capitalist

Check the source for the animated version
"Today’s animation uses data from InsideEVs to show almost nine years of U.S. sales in the electric vehicle market, sorted by model of car.

It paints a picture of a rapidly evolving market with many new competitors sweeping in to try and claim a stake. You can see the leads of early successes eroded away, the increasing value of scale, and consumer preferences, all rolled into one nifty animation."
