Cloudera announces CEO departure, stock plunges | CNBC

Difficult days for Cloudera investors
"Cloudera stock fell as much as 32% on Wednesday after the company said CEO Tom Reilly is retiring and leaving the company’s board, effective July 31. The company also announced earnings.

Under Reilly, Cloudera went public in 2017 and completed a merger with competitor Hortonworks. Now Reilly is being replaced on a temporary basis by board member Martin Cole, a former Accenture executive, as Cloudera kicks off a search for a permanent CEO.
[...]
Co-founder Mike Olson, Cloudera’s chief strategy officer and former CEO, is also leaving the company, Reilly said.

Cloudera stock had fallen almost 49% in the past year prior to the announcement."
