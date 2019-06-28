Friday, June 28, 2019

Jony Ive on Leaving Apple, in His Own Words | FT (via Medium)

Exit different
"“While I will not be an employee, I will still be very involved — I hope for many, many years to come. This just seems like a natural and gentle time to make this change.
I am so close to the design team . . . The last 30 years have seen a range of significant products, but I think the creation of an approach to creativity, to culture and the building of a team together has been a real labour of love. I really am extremely happy — this really I see as an evolution of our working relationship.
[...]
If you are doing something that is going to be truly innovative, it’s difficult, it’s hard and it takes time. It often requires enabling technology that takes years to develop . . . There are products that we’ve been working on for a number of years — I’m beyond excited that I get to continue working on those. And there are some new projects as well that I’ll get to develop and contribute to.”"
Jony Ive on Leaving Apple, in His Own Words | FT (via Medium)
Posted by at

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 