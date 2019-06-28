Exit different
"“While I will not be an employee, I will still be very involved — I hope for many, many years to come. This just seems like a natural and gentle time to make this change.Jony Ive on Leaving Apple, in His Own Words | FT (via Medium)
I am so close to the design team . . . The last 30 years have seen a range of significant products, but I think the creation of an approach to creativity, to culture and the building of a team together has been a real labour of love. I really am extremely happy — this really I see as an evolution of our working relationship.
[...]
If you are doing something that is going to be truly innovative, it’s difficult, it’s hard and it takes time. It often requires enabling technology that takes years to develop . . . There are products that we’ve been working on for a number of years — I’m beyond excited that I get to continue working on those. And there are some new projects as well that I’ll get to develop and contribute to.”"
