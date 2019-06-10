From a Tesla reality check:
"Demand for the Model S luxury sedan and Model X sport utility vehicle is so sluggish that the automaker recently cut prices to lure buyers. New questions have arisen about Tesla’s self-driving technology. And some of the company’s staunchest backers have turned bearish. In the first three months of the year, the investment firm T. Rowe Price, once one of its biggest shareholders, sold off 80 percent of its shares in the company, according to regulatory filings.Tesla, Facing Setbacks and Skeptics, Tries to Get Back on Course | NYT
By the start of last week, Tesla’s stock was at a three-year low. It rallied after reports in two online publications lifted hopes for a sales rebound in the second quarter, a prospect that Mr. Musk cited in an email to employees in May. Even so, the shares are down more than 40 percent in the last six months, wiping out almost $30 billion in value."
No comments:
Post a Comment