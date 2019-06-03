Tbd if this is related to Russia's 2020 U.S. election planning...
"Russia’s communications regulator says that Tinder is now required to provide user data to Russian intelligence agencies.Russia requires Tinder to provide data on its users | Washington Post
The Russian Communications Oversight Agency published a new list of online services operating in Russia that are required to provide user data on demand to Russian authorities, including the FSB security agency.
Russia adopted a flurry of legislation in recent years meant to tighten control over online activity."
No comments:
Post a Comment