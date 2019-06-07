Also see Privacy is the default: Maine digital privacy law is model legislation | Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
"Some privacy activists have described the Maine law as even stronger than California's because it mandates that ISPs require explicit consent from customers to sell their personal data, while the California law requires consumers to request that their data not be sold by their own volition.Maine governor signs bill banning internet providers from selling consumer data without consent | The Hill
Mills described the new law as “common sense,” adding that “Maine people value their privacy, online and off.”
“The internet is a powerful tool, and as it becomes increasingly intertwined with our lives, it is appropriate to take steps to protect the personal information and privacy of Maine people,” she said in a statement. “With this common-sense law, Maine people can access the internet with the knowledge and comfort that their personal information cannot be bought or sold by their ISPs without their express approval.”"
No comments:
Post a Comment