For a broader gaming dynamics update, see Subscriptions Are About to Swallow Gaming | Wired
"Apple has also been aggressively improving its iPad and iPhone chips to better support games, and we’re at a turning point where we could start to see some interesting titles beyond popular games like Fortnite and PUBG emerge on Apple’s devices. Apple isn’t betting on game streaming itself just yet, but it is tempting game makers into its own Apple Arcade subscription that will offer up exclusive titles for the iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.Apple’s Xbox and PS4 controller support turns an iPad into a portable game console | The Verge
We’re heading toward a future where you can just bring your phone or tablet with you to play AAA games on the go, whether those are streamed to the device or running natively. Performance is always going to be better in front of your TV with a real console or PC powering your games. But if you’re heading on vacation and don’t want to have to drag an Xbox or PS4 with you, the iPad is shaping up to be a good alternative."
