A strong candidate for the all-time irrational exuberance record; also see Facebook’s Libra helps power bitcoin to 15-month high and new interest in cryptocurrency | Washington Post
"Analysts largely attributed bitcoin’s price bump to more awareness of the digital asset class following Facebook’s ambitious cryptocurrency project announced last week.Bitcoin rallies above $11,000 through the weekend, nearing a 15-month high | CNBC
“It’s clearly a positive for bitcoin, ” Bart Smith, head of Susquehanna’s digital asset group, told CNBC’s “Squawk Box ” on Monday. “If 2 billion users are on Facebook, some percentage of them start to kind of look at Libra and try to understand how it is different and similar to bitcoin — that is a positive.”"
No comments:
Post a Comment