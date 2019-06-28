Later in the article: "The White House declined to comment. But the president’s son Donald Trump Jr. tweeted later Thursday, “If they can do it to the Leader of the Free World imagine what they are doing to you and your voice!”"
"Twitter on Thursday said it would begin labeling tweets from national political figures, including President Trump, that the company could otherwise have taken down for breaking its rules, a move that could appease some longtime critics at the cost of opening a new political rift with the White House.Twitter adds labels for tweets that break its rules — a move with potentially stark implications for Trump’s account | Washington Post
The new policy applies to political candidates and government officials who have more than 100,000 followers, Twitter said, and will be used in rare occasions. Before users can view tweets that the company has flagged as a violation of its guidelines, they will need to click on a screen that says: “The Twitter Rules about abusive behavior apply to this Tweet. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public’s interest for the Tweet to remain available.”
Twitter said it would also de-prioritize the labeled tweets in the company’s algorithms and search bar so that they would circulate to fewer people. The company has set up a special team tasked with enforcing the new policy and they will determine whether to use the label based on a number of its existing rules."
