Tbd if Slack is losing enough for a successful IPO...
"Slack Technologies Inc, the owner of the workplace instant messaging app, on Monday said its expects $590 million to $600 million revenue in fiscal 2020, representing a growth of 47% to 50% over the previous year.Slack sees FY 2020 revenue to rise by as much as 50% | Reuters
The company, which plans to go public on June 20, forecast full-year billings of $725 million to $745 million, up 40% to 44% from a year earlier.
For the full fiscal year 2020, Slack expects adjusted operating loss between $192 million and $182 million."
No comments:
Post a Comment