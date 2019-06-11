Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Slack sees FY 2020 revenue to rise by as much as 50% | Reuters

Tbd if Slack is losing enough for a successful IPO...
"Slack Technologies Inc, the owner of the workplace instant messaging app, on Monday said its expects $590 million to $600 million revenue in fiscal 2020, representing a growth of 47% to 50% over the previous year.

The company, which plans to go public on June 20, forecast full-year billings of $725 million to $745 million, up 40% to 44% from a year earlier.

For the full fiscal year 2020, Slack expects adjusted operating loss between $192 million and $182 million."
