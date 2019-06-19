Article subtitle: "No, these jobs are not coming to the USA"
"Shifting production out of China, which has built up a huge ecosystem of logistics and components suppliers around Apple, will be a “painful and difficult” process, according to one supplier quoted by Nikkei. The country has a huge workforce of skilled workers, and its infrastructure is more resilient and less prone to problems like power shortages, which can have serious consequences for large manufacturers. Moving production won’t be a quick process. It is expected to take 18 months at a minimum, with results expected to emerge in between two to three years.Apple plans to move some manufacturing out of China, reports Nikkei | The Verge
Around five million Chinese jobs are thought to rely on Apple’s manufacturing in the country, and Apple employs around 10,000 people directly in China. It’s unclear how many of these jobs would be impacted by losing 15 to 30 percent of production."
No comments:
Post a Comment