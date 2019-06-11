Tangentially, see China hints it will choke off U.S. ‘rare earths’ access. But it’s not that easy. | Washington Post
"Hon Hai, known also as Foxconn, is the American giant’s most important manufacturing partner. It will fully support Apple if it needs to adjust its production as the U.S.-Chinese trade spat gets grimmer and more unpredictable, board nominee and semiconductor division chief Young Liu told an investor briefing in Taipei on Tuesday.Apple's U.S. iPhones Can All Be Made Outside of China If Needed | Bloomberg
“Twenty-five percent of our production capacity is outside of China and we can help Apple respond to its needs in the U.S. market,” said Liu, adding that investments are now being made in India for Apple. “We have enough capacity to meet Apple’s demand.”"
