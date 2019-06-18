More Calibra and Libra details -- excerpt below; also see How Libra Would Work for You | NYT:
"While Libra is meant to be independent of Facebook, the social networking giant has clear plans for making money from the venture.Facebook Plans Global Financial System Based on Cryptocurrency | NYT
Initially, the Calibra subsidiary will offer little more than a wallet to hold and spend Libra. When Libra is released next year, the plan is to make the wallet available to the billions of people who have accounts with Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp.
If Libra catches on, company officials said, Facebook’s Calibra could offer financial services to customers, such as lending and investing."
