For more details, see Tesla launches new ‘Arcade’ app, produces funny commercial with racing game | Electrek
"Personally, I don’t see myself ever really wanting to play mobile games on the screen in my car. But as someone who commutes via bike and hasn’t owned a vehicle since they graduated college, I can say that having a car even remotely capable of playing video games like this is certainly an appealing dream. I can certainly empathize with those who do own Teslas and want to use Tesla Arcade, or are just plain excited about a future where the modern car has as robust an app ecosystem as our smartphones do now.Tesla Arcade hands-on: using a Model 3 steering wheel as a game controller | The Verge
A Tesla spokesperson tells The Verge that the idea is to do something fun and unique that can perhaps keep you busy while you’re waiting to pick someone up, or while you’re at a Supercharger station. It helps that the games are indeed fun to play, and that the Model 3 screen is a gorgeous display that rivals the iPad Pro. In that sense, Arcade is yet another feature Tesla owners can show off to their friends, like the litany of Easter eggs that have come before it and more visceral showoff features like the Model S’s Ludicrous Mode.
For now, let’s just hope Tesla daredevils don’t try to get their gaming sessions in at stop lights."
