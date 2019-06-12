This probably made Nancy Pelosi's day; also see Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg reached out to Speaker Pelosi. She hasn’t called him back. | Washington Post
"The Zuckerberg deepfake isn’t that convincing; the voice is muddled and makes him sound even more robotic than normal as his likeness is manipulated into saying words he has never said. The original clip comes from a seven minute video of Zuckerberg from 2017 describing Russian interference on Facebook.Instagram will leave up deepfake video of Mark Zuckerberg | The Verge
In the deepfaked video, his likeness says, “Imagine this for a second: One man, with total control of billions of people’s stolen data, all their secrets, their lives, their futures,” it continues,”I owe it all to Spectre. Spectre showed me that whoever controls the data, controls the future.”"
No comments:
Post a Comment