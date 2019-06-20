Thursday, June 20, 2019

Slack prices IPO at $26 per share | TechCrunch

A big day ahead for Slack; also see Slack Wants to Replace Email. Is That What We Want? | NYT
"Slack’s  public debut is happening Thursday on the NYSE and the company has set a reference price of $26 per share for its direct listing, according to WSJ, which would value the company at around $15.7 billion.

The company’s stock is expected to pop at open, according to the WSJ’s sources. Slack is pursuing a direct listing, eschewing the typical IPO process in favor of putting its current stock on to the NYSE without doing an additional raise or bringing on underwriter banking partners."
