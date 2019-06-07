The Project Titan mystery continues...
"A new report by The Information is claiming that "Apple is in the process of acquiring a well-known but struggling self-driving shuttle firm, Drive.ai, for its engineering talent" in order to boost Project Titan, according to two people briefed about the situation.Apple is Reportedly in the Process of Acquiring an Autonomous Vehicle Startup for its Highly Skilled AI Engineering Team | Patently Apple
The planned deal, described as an “acqui-hire” of the Silicon Valley firm by these people, could result in dozens of Drive.ai engineers ending up at Apple. Drive.ai, which has been running small pilot programs of its prototype shuttles. Below is one of their promotional videos.
The Information further noted that "Over the past year, Apple’s Titan project appears to have made what one peer in the field, Oliver Cameron, CEO of robotaxi developer Voyage, called 'rapid' progress. That is based on his reading of Apple’s report to California transportation officials regarding the company’s prototype testing in the state."
