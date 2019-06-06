The rest of the story: most Republicans think fake news is a critical problem (but not so much climate change); for full details, see Many Americans Say Made-Up News Is a Critical Problem That Needs To Be Fixed | Pew Research Center
"U.S. adults are more likely to say that “made-up news/info” is a big problem than they are to identify climate change, racism, terrorism, or sexism as such, according to a study out from the Pew Research Center Wednesday: Fifty percent of those surveyed said made-up news (the artist formerly known as “fake news”) is a “very big problem” in the United States. By comparison, 46 percent called climate change a “very big problem”; 40 percent said the same about racism; 34 percent said the same about terrorism."Americans think “made-up news” is a bigger problem than climate change | NiemanLab
