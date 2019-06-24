In other Raspberry news, see NASA hacked because of unauthorized Raspberry Pi connected to its network | ZDNet
"The Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced the fourth version of its miniature budget computer. The Raspberry Pi 4 keeps the same form-factor and $35 starting price of its predecessor, but it has improved specs across the board. It now comes with up to 4GB of RAM (four times that of any previous Pi), a faster CPU and GPU, faster Ethernet, dual-band Wi-Fi, twice the amount of HDMI outputs, and two USB 3 ports.$35 Raspberry Pi 4 announced with 4K support and up to 4GB of RAM | The Verge
These upgrades mean that the Raspberry Pi 4 is usable as a budget desktop PC replacement if you opt for its most expensive 4GB model. Tom’s Hardware’s review notes that the hardware is able to handle many everyday tasks such as web browsing with up to 15 Chromium tabs, light image editing using GIMP, and document and spreadsheet work using Libre Office. Unsurprisingly, the sub-$100 miniature PC has its limits. It reportedly struggles with full screen video playback from YouTube for example, even if you turn down the resolution to 480p."
