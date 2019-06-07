Friday, June 07, 2019

Google to Buy Data Analytics Company Despite New Antitrust Scrutiny | NYT

Also see Looker to Join Google Cloud | Looker Blog
"Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud’s chief executive, said the deal did not pose antitrust problems because many similar data-analytics competitors remained in the market, Google’s rivals Amazon and Microsoft had their own similar tools, and Google was not gaining any customer data in the transaction.

“We’re buying a software capability, meaning a business-intelligence tool, and we are not buying any data,” he said.

Google and Looker have a strong argument that they will not be too powerful: Together they would own about 1 percent of the roughly $12.7 billion market for so-called business-intelligence tools, according to IDC, a market research firm."
