Also see Looker to Join Google Cloud | Looker Blog
"Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud’s chief executive, said the deal did not pose antitrust problems because many similar data-analytics competitors remained in the market, Google’s rivals Amazon and Microsoft had their own similar tools, and Google was not gaining any customer data in the transaction.Google to Buy Data Analytics Company Despite New Antitrust Scrutiny | NYT
“We’re buying a software capability, meaning a business-intelligence tool, and we are not buying any data,” he said.
Google and Looker have a strong argument that they will not be too powerful: Together they would own about 1 percent of the roughly $12.7 billion market for so-called business-intelligence tools, according to IDC, a market research firm."
No comments:
Post a Comment