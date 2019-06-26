Freely available for streaming here; on a related note, Mueller to testify to Congress in open session about his investigation | Washington Post
"“The Investigation: A Search For The Truth in Ten Acts” adapted and condensed portions of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s 448-page report on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election and President Donald Trump for the New York stage.The Mueller report hits the stage with star-studded Broadway cast | NBC News
Annette Bening narrated, and John Lithgow and Kevin Kline took center stage as Trump and Mueller, respectively. The cast of 18 also included Jason Alexander, Kyra Sedgwick, Zachary Quinto, Piper Perabo and Joel Grey.
In 10 parts, the piece wove together passages inspired by Mueller’s report, excerpts from political news conferences and tweets from President Trump. It culminated with the cast reciting parts of the U.S. Constitution describing Impeachment."
