Wave bye-bye
"While Tableau will be a strategic asset for Salesforce in analytics, the acquisition provides a much-needed exit amid strong competition.Salesforce Patches Up a ‘Flop’ With $15 Billion Bet on Tableau | ITPro [Bloomberg]
“Microsoft was eating their lunch and the standalone analytics market is going away,” Rebecca Wettemann, an analyst at Nucleus Research, said in an interview. “Everybody is going toward embedded analytics, so it’s good for them they got a home.”
For Salesforce, the deal helps Benioff keep promises to customers and investors.
“We’ve always seen Marc have ambitious plans and then take inorganic actions to fulfill them,” Wettemann said."
