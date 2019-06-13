"... because of the reward structure of the modern web" and/or fundamental flaws in human cognition?
"Rachel Thomas, the co-founder of Fast.ai, a machine-learning lab in San Francisco, says a disinformation campaign using deepfake videos probably would catch fire because of the reward structure of the modern Web, in which shocking material drives bigger audiences — and can spread further and faster than the truth.Top AI researchers race to detect ‘deepfake’ videos: ‘We are outgunned’ | Washington Post
“Fakes often, particularly now, don’t have to be that compelling to still have an impact," Thomas said. “We are these social creatures that end up going with the crowd into seeing what the other people are seeing. It would not be that hard for a bad actor to have that kind of influence on public conversation.”"
